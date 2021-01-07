Letter: Chris Stevenson, Purcellville

Editor: The storming of the U.S. Capitol by seditious rioters yesterday broke many, and we fervently pray that it was more than 82.3 million, American hearts. The imperfect yet grand American experiment in self-government is indeed fragile.

However, the righteous indignation welling up in our political souls should not be directed toward Wednesday’s mob, but toward Republican politicians, most especially Donald Trump, Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley, whose lies about the November election’s legitimacy overwhelmed and engulfed these erstwhile patriotic citizens who then became the tool of the tripartite insurrection.

In 1860 Abraham Lincoln argued that while Senator Douglas could “enforce his position [that the Founders believed the federal government was forbidden to control slavery in new territories] by all truthful evidence and fair argument … he has no right to mislead others, who have less access to history, and less leisure to study it, into [a] false belief … thus substituting falsehood and deception for truthful evidence and fair argument.”

Likewise, Donald Trump, Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley have no right to mislead U.S. citizens who, for many and varied reasons, have difficulty finding and understanding truth in our dizzying information age.

Will the Loudoun County Republican Committee please issue a statement regarding their position on the presidential election results so that we conservatives in Loudoun County can chart our way in saving the two-party system that has served the country for so long?

Chris Stevenson, Purcellville