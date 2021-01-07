Letter: Rev. Alice King, Unitarian Universalist Church of Loudoun
Editor: We, the people of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Loudoun in Leesburg, unequivocally condemn the terrorist attack on our U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
We condemn any and all attempts to delay thecertification of or to overturn the results of a democratic election. We witness and condemn the hypocrisy of our militarized and white supremacistpolicing system, which reacts with extreme violence to people of color peacefully protesting, while allowing white supremacists to commit literal domestic terrorism against our government.
As Unitarian Universalists, we affirm and promote the use of the democratic processwithin our congregations and in society at large.
Asour UUA President Susan Frederick Grey has said, “As UnitarianUniversalists, it is important to remember that our commitment todemocracy is not just political or moral, it is fundamentallytheological. It grows from our affirmation of the inherent worth and dignity of every person and the Universalist understanding that we areall part of one creation, interconnected. These theological values ofhuman dignity and interdependence are why we know everyone needs a voice in the matters that affect their lives.”
We are prepared to join in collective, moral, faithful action to defend our democracy. We call on all of our country’s leaders and institutionsto do the same.
In faith, love and purpose,
Rev. Alice King, Minister
Unitarian Universalist Church of Loudoun
3 thoughts on “Letter: Rev. Alice King, Unitarian Universalist Church of Loudoun”
The difference between a terrorist and a freedom fighter is whose side you are on.
Liberals spent all year watching cities burn, and just now are horrified by mob action?
Where were your letters then, “Reverend”?
Right on DD.
Alice did not write any letters when American cities were in flames this summer. I did not see any letters from Alice when Antifa mobsters were throwing fire bombs and fire works at our law enforcement…….
We all know why.
All morning on the tv news all I heard were the words “Domestic Terrorism”- from the “Today” show to our local affiliates, they were all in on it. Funny how they use those words but they called the takeover of a city block in Seattle, the attempted burning of a church in DC, the burning of a courthouse in MN, and riots in WI, Philly, NY, etc. “Peaceful Protests”.
What happened yesterday was absolutely disgusting there is no mistaking that, but the coverage of the scene only shows how incredibly biased the media is. We should all be ashamed of what happened yesterday- and all summer long, but it seems like the media and the Left only want to call yesterday’s events domestic terrorism.