Letter: Rev. Alice King, Unitarian Universalist Church of Loudoun

Editor: We, the people of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Loudoun in Leesburg, unequivocally condemn the terrorist attack on our U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

We condemn any and all attempts to delay thecertification of or to overturn the results of a democratic election. We witness and condemn the hypocrisy of our militarized and white supremacistpolicing system, which reacts with extreme violence to people of color peacefully protesting, while allowing white supremacists to commit literal domestic terrorism against our government.

As Unitarian Universalists, we affirm and promote the use of the democratic processwithin our congregations and in society at large.

Asour UUA President Susan Frederick Grey has said, “As UnitarianUniversalists, it is important to remember that our commitment todemocracy is not just political or moral, it is fundamentallytheological. It grows from our affirmation of the inherent worth and dignity of every person and the Universalist understanding that we areall part of one creation, interconnected. These theological values ofhuman dignity and interdependence are why we know everyone needs a voice in the matters that affect their lives.”

We are prepared to join in collective, moral, faithful action to defend our democracy. We call on all of our country’s leaders and institutionsto do the same.

In faith, love and purpose,

Rev. Alice King, Minister

Unitarian Universalist Church of Loudoun