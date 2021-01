Loudoun County today reached another milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic, recording its 15,000thcase.

As of Jan. 7, thehealth department was reporting15,095 total cases and coronavirus-related 162 deaths in Loudoun.

This week, the county is recording an average of 140 new cases per day.

The average positivity rate of COVID-19 PCR tests is above 17% for the first time since early May.