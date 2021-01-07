May Preliminary Hearing Set for Walmart Shooter

Steven E. Thodos was arraigned in General District Court today on 11 felony charges following a shootout with Sheriff’s Office deputies last Saturday at the Sterling Walmart.

Thodos, who appeared in court Thursday via livestream from the county jail, is next scheduled to appear in court for a May 13 preliminary hearing, during which prosecutors will attempt to show there is enough evidence to send the case to a grand jury for review and indictment. Thodos, 33, is being represented by Assistant Public Defender Adam Pouilliard. Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj said she expects the hearing to be lengthy.

The case surrounds an incident that occurred just before 5 p.m. Jan. 2 when Walmart loss prevention officers detained Thodos on suspicion of stealing. According to the Sheriff’s Office, when a deputy arrived, Thodos pulled a gun from his waistband and fired multiple rounds. The deputy and both Walmart employees were injured and taken to the hospital.

The agency stated that another shootout with a deputy occurred when Thodos ran out of the store. After being shot in the arm, Thodos stole a pickup truck, drove south on Rt. 28, crashed the truck and fled on foot in Fairfax County.

Fairfax police arrested Thodos on Pennsboro Drive in Chantilly after a nearly two-hour search.

Thodos was taken to the hospital and released Jan. 6, at which point the Sheriff’s Office charged him with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, one count of malicious wounding, four counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, one count of auto theft, and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center without bond.

While both Walmart employees have been released from the hospital, the deputy remains hospitalized in a stable, yet serious, condition, the agency announced.