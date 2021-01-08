30 Round Hill Households Will Have No Water for Most of Monday

Thirty households on Falls Place and Brookville Court in Round Hill will be without water for eight hours Monday, Jan. 11.

According to a town statement, the town’s utility department will disconnect water service to those households from 8 a.m. until about 4 p.m. Monday to remedy deficiencies identified during the test pitting for the town and county’s Main Street Enhancement and Franklin Park Trail projects. The town and county found that “critical” water main valves were missing, although they were showed in project plans, and several older valves would not completely close. By fixing the problem now, residents won’t be hit with more service interruptions as the project goes on.

During Monday’s water service interruption, the town will provide bottled water to affected customers if needed. To request water, call the town office at 540-338-7878.

The Round Hill Fire Department plans to have a firetruck and crews in the area during the water interruption to lay hoses in case of an emergency. A lane along East Loudoun Street also will close while crews work.

The town will provide updates on the work at roundhillva.gov and facebook.com/roundhillva.