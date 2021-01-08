A Western Loudoun Tradition: Sheep Driving

Last weekend, the Cochran family completed its annual sheep drive in the village of Lincoln, in which the family worked together to drive their sheep from a fall pasture to Stone Eden Farm to begin lambing.

Allen Cochran led the way with border collies, while his eldest older daughter, Emily, brought up the rear in her father’s truck. Any ewes that couldn’t complete the trip were loaded aboard for a ride home.Allen’s wife, Nancy, and her youngest daughter, Montana, walked strategically alongside the sheep to guide the herd.

“It is a family affair,” Nancy said.

Nancy Cochran and her youngest daughter, Montana, help to guide a herd of sheep to Stone Eden Farm in Lincoln as her husband, Allen, leads the way with his border collies Jan. 2. [Rachel Elisabeth Schoeny]