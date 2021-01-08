Buzz Butler Offers Beer, Wine Delivery

Wine and beer delivery service Buzz Butler has expanded into Loudoun, offering deliveries to residents’ front doors.

Buzz Butler’s founders were laid off at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March. They worked for a furniture store and when the first round of shutdowns came, the store closed all its locations and laid everybody off. So the founders decided to try and help those who were staying home by creating a service that would deliver their beer and wine, along with helping keep the roads safe from drunk drivers.

The beer and wine delivery service launched in late December to help people who want to avoid going out to shop. Buzz Butler follows the CDC’s recommendations for COVID-19 safety, and even goes a step further by wiping down all the items prior to delivery. The “Butler” who delivers the purchase is always wearing a mask and gloves, and customers can select a time window for same-day delivery or plan out a delivery for a future date and time.

Currently in addition to national brands, Buzz Butler offers selections from Stone Tower Winery, Casanel Vineyards and Winery, and Manassas-based Tucked Away Brewing. The service also delivers snacks.

Learn more or order at BuzzButler.biz.