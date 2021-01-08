Letter: David Dickinson, Leesburg

Editor Rep. Jennifer Wexton’s call for the removal of President Trump is another embarrassing display of her hyper-partisan rhetoric and takes the hypocrisy of Democrats to an almost ethereal level.

For Trump’s entire presidency, Democrats have turned a blind eye to left-wing “protesters” and their looting, rioting, and destruction of neighborhoods in the name of liberal causes across the United States.Did Wexton, Loudoun’s former prosecutor, ever take a bold stance against these criminal activities? Did she call for the resignation of any Democratic mayor or governor, even though they appeared to unwisely restrain the police and National Guard from protecting people, several of whom subsequently died?

I truly believe that Wednesday’s events have resounded so deeply, not just because of the startling fact that the Capitol was overtaken, but because the cold distance between the Establishment and the People was broken.For four hours, the Establishment lost its most precious resource—control.But that is the same reason they have hated Trump so much.He can’t be controlled by them so, through subversive FBI actions, or fake impeachment proceedings, or Rep. Wexton’s baseless call for the exercised use of the 25thAmendment, the Democrats and their Establishment allies will continue to try and destroy Trump until the bitter end.

May God bless and protect President Trump, the true patriots he represents, and these United States of America. May He grant us peace.

David Dickinson, Leesburg