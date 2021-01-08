Loudoun Chamber Foundation Awards $10K to 5 Nonprofits

The Loudoun Chamber Foundation has selected five nonprofit organizations to receive $2,000 grants to support their work.

Founded in 2014, the foundation invests in nonprofits that are focused on the economy, workforce development, public safety and wellness in Loudoun. To date, the foundation has invested $132,000 into the community, including a total $50,000 since January 2020.

“Loudoun’s nonprofit community really stepped up for our entire community in 2020. Facing significant increases in demands for their services, our nonprofits overcame their own financial challenges to heroically serve our families and neighbors. The Loudoun Chamber is incredibly proud to support this year’s grant recipients and their important work to build a strong and healthy economy and community here in Loudoun,” said Chamber President Tony Howard.

The organizations receiving 2021 Loudoun Chamber Foundation grants are:

Windy Hill Foundation, Inc. – For 38 years, the Windy Hill Foundation provides safe, decent, and affordable housing to low- and lower- income families and the elderly in Loudoun and Fauquier Counties and encourages self-improvement and self-sufficiency among our residents.

Tree of Life Ministries –Tree of Life Ministries’ mission is to reach the poor and needy in our community with the love of Jesus Christ, by providing Food, Life Skills, Shelter, Healthcare and Relief, in a multitude of different ways.

3. The Arc of Loudoun – The Arc of Loudoun serves children and adults with disabilities from Loudoun County and across the DC region, as well as their families, caretakers and the professionals who work to help them achieve their greatest potential.

Morven Park Inc. – Morven Park Inc. is dedicated to supporting education and civics programs, recreation and equestrian activities, and historic preservation and education at Morven Park, one of Loudoun’s most treasured historic assets.

Loudoun Serenity House –Loudoun Serenity House is to Loudoun County’s first and only sober living house addressing the need for a structured living community to help women through this most challenging time in their early recovery.

The Loudoun Chamber Foundation is a fund within the Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties. To learn more, visit www.LoudounChamber.org/Foundation.

The organizations receiving Loudoun Chamber Foundation grants will be honored during the Loudoun Chamber of Commerce’s Virtual 2021 Annual Meeting and Community Leadership Awards, on Wednesday, Jan. 27 at noon, streamed live for free on the Chamber’s Facebook page.

For more information, go to LoudounChamber.org/events.