New Look Coming to Leesburg Planning Commission

With three new members settling into their seats on the Leesburg Town Council, the town’s Planning Commission also is getting a makeover.

The new council members, along with returning Mayor Kelly Burk, have announced their appointees for the town’s advisory boards and commissions.

The Planning Commission, which advises the council on development projects, Town Plan and Zoning Ordinance changes, looks to get four new, and some familiar, members to start the year.

Councilwoman Kari Nacy, the commission’s most recent chairwoman, had to step down from that role this year in taking her council seat. Nacy has nominated David Miles, who served on the commission more than a decade ago as an appointee of then council member Ken Reid.

Miles, who operates the MilesLeHanes business consultancy, joins another former commissioner, Earl Hoovler, who looks to return to the Planning Commission following a six-year hiatus. Councilman Ara Bagdasarian has nominated Hoovler, who served on the commission from 2002 to 2014, and during that span had stints as parliamentarian, vice chairman and chairman. He has been employed with CACI International for the past five years, following 14 years at Northrop Grumman.

Councilwoman Suzanne Fox, who previously appointed Nacy to the commission, has nominated Keith Reeve, a class-A general contractor and manager of HomePro Inspections and Remodeling, to fill the remaining two years of Nacy’s term.

Also new to the commission is Brian McAfee, whose background is in corporate and technical training. Currently he is employed by ProCentrix, Inc., as a senior business analyst. He was nominated for appointment by Councilman Zach Cummings.

Burk has nominated longtime commissioner Ad Barnes for reappointment. Barnes is the longest-serving member of the commission, having first been appointed in 2004. He also serves on the Loudoun County Planning Commission, appointed to that seat by Supervisor Kristen Umstattd (D-Leesburg) in 2016.

The new or re-appointed members will join current commissioners Al Barney (Councilman Neil Steinberg’s appointee), and Gigi Robinson (Vice Mayor Marty Martinez’s appointee).

The appointments are expected to be voted on by the full Town Council at its first business meeting of the year Tuesday.

