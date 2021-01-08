School Board Seeks Higher Vaccination Priority for Teachers

The Loudoun County School Board on Thursday adopted a resolution calling for on state leaders to move teachers to the head of the line when the next round of COVID-19 vaccines roll out.

Currently, public health officials are limiting vaccinations to frontline healthcare workers and nursing home residents. Gov. Ralph Northam this weekannounced that K-12 teachers would be includedin the next round, dubbed group 1B. However, there are 1.2 million Virginians in that group, including 285,000 teachers. Others arefirst responders; essential workers in the manufacturing, food and grocery, and transit industries; postal employees; and residents age 75 and older.

School Board Vice Chairwoman Atoosa Reaser (Algonkian) proposed the resolution in hopes that teacher vaccinations could be accelerated within that large group.

Assistant Superintendent for Pupil Services Asia R. Jones said the staff also is gearing up a new program in hopes of getting educators vaccinated more quickly. Forty of the school division’s registered nurses are undergoing training to be certified to administer the vaccines. The goal is to create a separate vaccination pod exclusively for school employees.

In addition to asking the state to give educators preference within group 1B, the School Board also asks that deadlines be set to begin and complete that work.

“This has been a failure at every level of government,” Ian Serotkin (Blue Ridge) said of the vaccine rollout to date.

The resolution passed unanimously with Jeff Morse (Dulles) absent from the meeting.

According to the state health department, as of Friday morning, 5,753 vaccine doses have been administered to Loudoun residents. Statewide, 142,000 people have received at least one shot, and 6,850 have completed the two-shot cycle.