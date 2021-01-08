Tax Hike Likely as Loudoun Supervisors Launch Budget Work
The Board of Supervisors has given County Administrator Tim Hemstreet his instructions for proposing the next annual county budget, which will likely see homeowners paying more on their real estate tax bills.
Loudouners are seeing two things pushing their tax bills up: a gulf between residential and commercial real estate appreciation, and a continually growing cost of government as the county itself continues to grow. Typically, commercial and residential real estate appreciate at similar rates; this year, however,the COVID-19 pandemic has ravaged commercial property values while residential real estate continues its climb. That has meant that the homeowners’ equalized tax rate—the tax rate at which the average property owner pays roughly the same dollar amount on their tax bill, despite changing property values—is lower than the overall equalized rate.
Today’s tax rate is $1.035 per $100 of assessed value; the current projection for the next equalized tax rate is $1.015 overall and would be $0.995 for homeowners. The report to county supervisors did not even contemplate a tax rate that low. According to the meeting item Jan. 5, at a tax rate of $1 per $100 of assessed value, a fraction of a center higher, the county would not generate enough funding for any county department requests and only a few Board of Supervisors initiatives.
Supervisors set Hemstreet to work preparing a budget rate at—$1.025. According to a staff report, the proposed rate would be an increase to the average homeowner’s bill over 2020 of $159.
The budget direction—to prepare a budget above the equalized rate, with options to raise or lower the tax rate by a cent—also marks a departure from how previous boards began their budget work. Historically, the board has begun work at the equalized rate, with options to go above or below. Starting from the county administrator’s proposed budget, supervisors then tweak the budget by picking and choosing among options for adding to and cutting from the budget.
Republican supervisors led by finance committee chairman Supervisor Matthew F. Letourneau (R-Dulles) pushed to start budget work in the traditional fashion, but were voted down along party lines.
“We are lowering the tax rate. The reason your property owners on average are going to pay more money is because their property values have gone up,” said Supervisor Michael R. Turner (D-Ashburn). “If you really want to lower their taxes, the absolute dollars of taxes, then I suggest you go out to your communities and do everything you can to lower the property values. You’ll be very popular.”
“We were elected to do things differently, first of all, and we’ve underfunded our county in the last couple decades,” said Supervisor Juli E. Briskman (D-Algonkian).
Supervisors voted down Letourneau’s motion to begin budget deliberations at the overall equalized rate, and in favor of beginning at $1.025, along party lines.
Under the current revenue estimates, each cent of the real property tax rate is worth $9,735,000. Hemstreet will bring supervisors a budget that includes funding for several board initiatives including expanding the Sheriff’s Office’s body-worn camera program, expanding the drug court, and funding to allow the county government to being collective bargaining with employee unions.
3 thoughts on “Tax Hike Likely as Loudoun Supervisors Launch Budget Work”
“If you really want to lower their taxes, the absolute dollars of taxes, then I suggest you go out to your communities and do everything you can to lower the property values.”
We are barely into 2021, and already we get the dumbest quote of the year. If you really want to lower their taxes, Mike Turner (D-Ashburn), then you cut taxes. The value of houses does not effect the amount money the County needs to spend.
Many parents are struggling as they work and educate their kids because the schools are closed, many businesses both locally and nationally have failed, companies are laying off people and the best Mr. Turner can do is to tell us to lower our property values??? This guy is clueless, we have record revenue from all the data centers so why not look to lower the rate to help the citizens out. How can we make the county more affordable for people when the taxes keep going up? Why are we building affordable housing to have the people who get these houses not be able to afford the taxes? Why can’t the government look to cut expenses like the residents of Loudoun County do???
“… and a continually growing cost of government as the county itself continues to grow.”
That’s all this is about. Growing their cult of government. These supervisors don’t care about Loudoun homeowners. We’re nothing but a ATM to them.
Never once, ever, ever, is any consideration given to maybe cutting out some of the nice to have – but could live without stuff?