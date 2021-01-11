Albert E. Bryant 1938-2021

Albert E. Bryant, 82, of Purcellville, departed this life on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at Inova Loudoun Hospital.

He was born July 11, 1938, in Loudoun County, to the late Henry O. Bryant, Sr. and Rosetta Frances Ramey Bryant.

Albert leaves to cherish his memories, one brother, Raymond E. Bryant and wife Joyce of Temple Hills, MD; two sisters, Elizabeth Bryant of Bluemont, VA and Evelyn L. Bryant of Leesburg, VA; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

He was preceded in death by eight brothers, Delbert, Earnest, Roosevelt, Wilmer, Wesley, Eli, Walter and Henry Bryant, Jr.; and four sisters, Grace Pollard, Mozell Bryant, Hazel Coleman and Rosetta Whiting.

Graveside Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021 at 11 a.m.

at the Ketoctin Cemetery, 16595 Ketoctin Church Road, Purcellville, VA 20132, with the Rev. Lawrence Bryant officiating.

Lyles Funeral Service