Catoctin Creek Expansion to Triple Capacity

Catoctin Creek Distilling Co. in Purcellville has announced plans for a $1 million upgrade that will triple its production capacity.

“As we continue to grow Catoctin Creek as a national brand, we must ensure we have enoughwhisky inventory to support future demand,” said co-founder and general manager Scott Harris in the announcement. “This equipment expansion will guarantee our production capacity keeps up with sales for the next few years, at least.”

Continuing with its commitment to distilling pot-stilled whiskies, the company invested in a 2,000-liter copper pot still from Specific Mechanical Systems in British Columbia, which will replace its 12-year-old still, beloved “Barney.” Additional enhancements include a glycol cooling system;a 2,000-liter mash tank; six 2,000-liter fermenters; and concretefloors to replace the 100-year-old floors in its Main Street plant in Purcellville’s historic Case Building.

The company plans to sell much of its existing production equipment, including Barney, a 400-liter electrically powered Kothe pot still; a 300-gallon electrically powered mash tank; and six 300-gallon fermenters.

Catoctin Creek Distilling Company was founded by Scott and Becky Harris in 2009 as Loudoun County’s first legal distillery since Prohibition. The Harrises source rye whisky, gin, and seasonal brandy from local grains and fruits, and distribute spirits in 27 states and three continents.

For more information go toCatoctinCreekDistilling.comor call 540-751-8404.