Grand Jury Indicts 3 in Sterling Hotel Stabbing Case

A Loudoun grand jury today indicted Daren Burr, James Burr and Tyrell Jefferson on charges of felony aggravated malicious wounding and felony malicious wounding by a mob. Their cases will be scheduled Tuesday in Circuit Court.

Both Burrs and Jefferson were charged following the stabbing of a man Lawrence Terry Charles at the Hyatt Place Hotel on Ridgetop Circle in Sterling shortly before midnight Sept. 1, 2020. According to an affidavit filed by Sheriff’s Office Det. Sean McCormack in support of a Sept. 8 search warrant that sought to obtain digital information from the suspects, Charles was stabbed five times in the neck, chest, hip, arm and buttocks. He was taken to the hospital and placed on a ventilator.

According to McCormack’s affidavit, Charles said he was attacked by the men in the hallway when he walked to the ice machine. McCormack noted that Charles told him both Burrs stabbed him but was unsure if Jefferson did. Charles also told the detective that $700 was missing from his hotel room.

A fourth suspect, Nicole Robinson, 27, also was charged with aggravated malicious wounding. According to McCormack’s affidavit, Robinson was in the hotel room with Charles before he left to get ice. She fled the hotel along with the three men.

Robinson faces a Jan. 19 preliminary hearing in General District Court.