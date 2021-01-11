James Edward Decker, 1949-2020

James Edward Decker passed away Dec. 31, 2020.

He was born Sept. 9, 1949, in Keyser, WV, to parents, Richard D. “Jack” and Virginia M. (Reeves) Decker.

Jim was apolice officer with Fairfax and Vienna (1969-1976). He was with Fairfax County Public Schools from 1976 until his retirement in 2010 as a safety security specialist and coached football for many years. After retirement he became bar manager and treasurer at The Blue RIdge Eagles in Purcellville, where he touched many lives. He was always willing to help people in need. It just won’t be the same without him.

Jim’s zest for life was contagious. When he was around a good time was had by all. He was also an avid golfer. One of his favorite past times was hitting the golf course with his buddies.Jim could also be seen rolling down the highway on one his Harley’s on a nice day. He also loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. Watching the grandkids hockey games gave him pride and joy.

He is survived by his brother Larry Decker and wife Kathy of Bailey, NC; sister Debra (Decker) Howe and husband Donald of Belmont, NC; children, Nathan Decker and wife Carrie of Stephens City, VA, and daughter Carissa (Decker) Morris and husband Robb of South Riding, VA.

JIm Decker will truly be missed by his family and his many, many, many friends.

