LaRock Faces Calls for Resignation after Capitol Riot
In the wake of an attempted insurrection last week at the U.S. Capitol, Del. Dave LaRock (R-33) is facing calls to resign for his role encouraging attendance at the event and spreading conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election and the violence in the Capitol last week.
Last Wednesday’s events, which saw Trump-supporting rioters on the floor of the Senate, the House of Representatives, and offices of lawmakers, marked the first time the capitol building has been stormed since 1814. That was when British troops set fire to the building, which was still under construction, during the War of 1812.
LaRock took part in the protest, as well as encouraging constituents to participate in the rally. Following the riot—which killed five people, including a Capitol Police officer who was fatally beaten by the mob—LaRock has continued to post conspiracy theories on social media including that the Trump-supporting mob had been infiltrated by “paid provocateurs,” and that there was credible doubt around the validity of Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election.
LaRock said Wednesday’s events were, for the most part, “an outstanding exercise of the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances. There was no vandalism, trash was picked up, and many times the masses sang the National Anthem together.”
“I condemn in the strongest possible terms those who forced entry into the Capitol, destroyed property, disrupted the meeting of Congress, and caused injuries and a death,” LaRock wrote in a statement after the riot.“The actions taken by rioters during this summer’s riots across the country were wrong, and so were the actions taken by those who stormed the U.S. Capitol today.”
He now faces calls to resign from the Loudoun NAACP, fellow lawmakers, and at least two county supervisors. More are expected from the local Democratic Party.
“The NAACP Loudoun Branch condemns all acts of treason and insurrection against the U.S. government,” reads an NAACP statement published over the weekend. “We repudiate the actions of the violent mob of ‘Trump supporters’ and domestic terrorist, who intentionally attempted to disrupt the certification of the 2020 presidential election and the peaceful transfer of power to President-Elect Joseph Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris. Therefore, we now call for the immediate resignation, investigation and the suspension of Virginia State GOP Del. Dave LaRock for his inciteful support of the U.S. Capital Coup D’ Etat insurrection, his attendance of the ‘Trump Uprising’ and his attempt to undermine U.S. Democracy and disenfranchise the sacred votes of millions of African Americans on January 6, 2021.”
The statement also calls for a condemnation from the Loudoun Board of Supervisors, and for state lawmakers to suspend LaRock’s access to the Virginia capitol to allow for “to allow for investigation into his treasonous acts and participation in the incitement of the Trump Insurrection.”
“Del LaRock is not just bad for Loudoun, his toxic, extremist ideology is bad for Virginia and his delusions of white supremacy grandeur is a danger to the nation’s democracy and national security,” the statement reads.
“I have much more important things to deal with as we’re going into the 2021 session than petty political posturing,” LaRock said, calling demands for his resignation “political gamesmanship.”
“It’s ridiculous to ask somebody to resign for exercising their First Amendment rights fairly and openly,” LaRock said.
And he maintained that the things he has posted about doubt in the outcome of the 2020 election could be true.
“People routinely say, ‘where’s the evidence?’ Well, I haven’t seen all the evidence, but I have listened to Senate hearings,” LaRock said. “[…]The fact that over 100 members of Congress voted to not accept the electors from their own home state, I think because of their own suspicions that allegations of widespread fraud have not adequately been investigated, then I think I’m in good company.”
A resolution is expected to go before the Board of Supervisors.
“Loudoun County deserves representation from leaders who work from truth; understand truth; speak the truth and do not support or encourage sedition, by their harmful, misleading and false statements,” wrote Supervisor Juli E. Briskman (D-Algonkian) in a press release calling for LaRock’s resignation. According to that release, she and County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) are preparing a resolution for a vote at the board’s Jan. 19 business meeting condemning LaRock’s “willful spreading of egregious lies and misinformation” and calling for his resignation.”
“His actions inflicted further strain on the bonds that hold our democracy together and threatens centuries of traditionally peaceful transitions,” Briskman added. “By failing to speak truthfully about a certified free and fair election, LaRock acted irresponsibly and criminally and blatantly demonstrated that he is unfit to represent Loudoun County with integrity and should resign from office forthwith.”
7 thoughts on “LaRock Faces Calls for Resignation after Capitol Riot”
The same crowd who called for the Governor’s resignation… Until they were told to shut up by their own party.
Insurrection. Hilarious. So what was was it when cities were burning across the country and business owners and police officers were being killed? – Mostly peaceful protests, riiiiiight. Love you you hijack language to fit your narrative. Either it was all an insurrection or none of it was. Mr. LaRock , you did nothing wrong.
LaRock is a good and decent man. If only our country was filled with fathers, husbands and community leaders like him.
A riot is not an insurrection. If it was, Democrats should have been rounded up by the military for their riot-o-rama over the past year.
Frankly, I surprised the author of this respected publication uses the term. Further, there are some weird things from the riot that I have not seen a rational explanation for. Why did the capital police move barricades and usher demonstrators forward? That is just completely non-sensible. And some rioters were previously at far Left and far Right rallies. Why would one person be at both, unless they just want to cause trouble. To me, it really smells like the work of intelligence operatives but it is just too confusing trying to figure out who they were working for. Maybe it was multiple organizations?
Anyway, there does need to be a full investigation. Until then, let’s stop the political opportunism. Yeah, Democrats hate LaRock. Nothing new there. Showing up to the rally was a 1st Amendment exercise. Those that stormed the capitol are in another class, but LaRock didn’t enter the capitol and neither did tens of thousands of other protesters.
Regarding Mr LaRock’s call to resign. Let’s get a grip. There was a tremendous show of support for our president in Washington. What happened at the Capitol was horrible. It was due to a small percentage of bad apples. This is just more diversion. We could be accomplishing great things with our politicians. How about being productive instead of divisive.
The violence at the Capital was wrong, and should be punished. Unlike responses during last year’s riots by the Democrats trying to purge anyone who disagrees with them, whether involved in the violence at the Capitol or not, there has been near universal condemnation of that violence on the right of the political spectrum. Democrats egged on riots in cities across America, and only because of coverage by the media (who also abetted those rioters), have not been held to the standard they wish to impose on Del. LaRock. We are not going to resolve the great differences in our nation by supporting political violence by people with “approved” political views. By the standard of this attack on Del. LaRock, any Democrat official who participated in a protest where some of the people broke the law must resign.
A political purge such as many on the left have been implementing all last year undermines everything America stands for. No matter your political persuasion, we must uphold the values of our Declaration of Independence and Constitution, and that includes speech we don’t like.
As for the reporting above, There are certainly questionable things stated as fact, but the most egregious is that a police officer was “fatally beaten by the mob.” His, and the other 4 deaths related to the violence (1 by suicide 3 days afterwards), are tragic and anyone involved should receive full justice). But ABC is reporting:
‘According to sources familiar with the matter, authorities believe Sicknick’s death was driven by a medical condition. They’re also investigating reports that he was attacked with a fire extinguisher or another item at the Capitol, sources said. So far, reports of an attack haven’t been confirmed and authorities are hoping to locate video or other imagery from the scene.
‘Sicknick’s family said in a statement, “Many details regarding Wednesday’s events and the direct causes of Brian’s injuries remain unknown and our family asks the public and the press to respect our wishes in not making Brian’s passing a political issue.” ‘
I agree with that hurting family. Let’s get the facts. The violence and the deaths were horrible enough without using them as political props or baseball bats.
Briskman and Randall should be focused on the upcoming budget and ways to reduce the taxes for the people who elected them, the citizens of Loudoun County, and let the people who represent the citizens of Loudoun County deal with what went on in DC.