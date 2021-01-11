Loudoun Government Lays Out Phase 1B Vaccination Plans

Starting today, Loudoun public health officials will begin the next phase of COVID-19 vaccinations, expanding the eligibility to residents age 75 and older, teachers, firefighters and other essential workers.

Plans call for shots to be available frompharmacies, health care systems, schools and some employers. Distribution of the limited number of vaccines is being coordinated through the health department.

As of Monday morning, nearly 7,500 does have been administered to Loudoun residents, according to the state health department. Statewide, 174,153 residents have received at least one of the two required doses, with 15,130 having received both shots. Currently the federal government is allocating about 110,000 doses of vaccine to Virginia each week with Loudoun County is receiving a portion of the available vaccine.

Many members of the Phase 1A and 1B priority groups may be enrolled for vaccination by their employers. Members of these groups who have not been contacted by their employers, and residents over the age of 75, may receive guidance about the vaccination process by contacting the Loudoun County Health Department in one of two ways:

•Send an email that includes your name, organization and basis for inclusion in Phase 1A or 1B tohealth@loudoun.gov, which is the most efficient way to contact the Health Department;

• Those without access to email may call the county’s COVID-19 information line at 703-737-8300 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

“We know that our essential workers and older adults are eager to get vaccinated, and we are eager to facilitate vaccination for as many people as possible in the weeks ahead,” stated Loudoun County Health Director Dr. David Goodfriend. “Right now, we are asking those who are next in line to get vaccinated—those in Phase 1B—to contact their employer or the Health Department for information about how to receive vaccine.”

To date, vaccines only have been given to healthcare workers and residents of nursing homes.

Now,eligibility is expandedto include residents age of 75 and older; police, fire and hazmat workers; corrections and homeless shelter workers; childcare/K-12 teachers/staff; food and agriculture workers; manufacturing workers; grocery store workers; public transit workers; mail carriers (USPS and private); and officials needed to maintain continuity of government.

The Health Department is coordinating special vaccination events for law enforcement, fire and hazmat, corrections and homeless shelter workers, and public schools employees. There is no need for individuals working in these sectors to contact the Health Department to schedule appointments.

Because supply of COVID-19 vaccine is limited, the Health Department is coordinating vaccination opportunities during the initial expansion into Phase 1B. In the weeks ahead, the vaccine will become increasingly available through people’s health care providers and local pharmacies. The state health department has contracted with more than 2,000 providers across the commonwealth to distribute the vaccine. In addition, the Loudoun County expected to host public vaccination events as needed.

Loudoun is among the first few health districts in Virginia to enter the second phase of vaccination distribution on Jan. 11. State health officials expect it will take several weeks to get through this phase of vaccination. All parts of the Commonwealth are expected to move to Phase 1b before the end of January.