Loudoun Medical Group Reopens Drive-Through Testing Center

Loudoun Medical Group, a Northern Virginia physician group with of 330 healthcare providers serving in 150 physician office locations, will resume operation of its centralized COVID-19 testing in Leesburg, beginning Thursday, Jan. 7.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, LMG has completed COVID-19 testing events for about 20,000 individuals, private and governmental entities, ranging from pediatrics to adults, and those with special needs.

“We have been monitoring the COVID-19 crisis closely and have organized centralized testing in response to a lack of readily available tests for our patients,” said Dr. Kevin O’Connor, chairman of LMG’s Board of Directors.

Testing willbeconducted by appointment only for current LMG patients with an order from an LMG provider, first responders, pre-operative patients for the Loudoun Ambulatory Service Center, and Inova Loudoun Hospital staff members. The testing will take placeona “drive-through” basis in the parking lot adjacent to 224 Cornwall Street, NW in Leesburg off of Memorial Drive. Testinghoursare limited to 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“The wellbeing and safety of our community, including both our patients and our staff, is our utmost priority,” stated LMG Medical Director Dr. AnthonyCrowley.

The testing center will remain active as long as the service is essential.

“By expanding access to testing, we hope to do our part in fighting the spread of COVID-19,” said CEO Mary Beth Tamasy. “We appreciate the patience and cooperation of all involved during this challenging time and we are committed to working together to keep our community as safeandhealthy as possible.”

LMG patients who need COVID-19testing should contact their LMG healthcareprovider.

The resumption of the drive-through testing service comes as test positivity rates across Loudoun County reach record levels, exceeding 18% last week. An average of more than 1,000 tests are conducted daily in Loudoun.