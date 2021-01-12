Junne Peters Virts, 1926-2021

It is with sadness that the family of Junne Peters Virts, 94, announce she passed away peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 at The Wellington at Lake Manassas in Gainesville, Va.

Junne is survived by her four children, Barry Virts (Martha) of Annandale, VA, Lynn Bloomer (Mike) of Gainesville, VA, Kenneth Virts (Dena) of Lovettsville, VA, and Sam Virts of Sarasota, FL; five grandchildren, Christina Slagle, Lisa Virts, Brian Virts (Kyle), Rob Tuohy (Kate) and Kevin Tuohy; and six great-grandchildren, Hannah Slagle, Taleah Virts Burris, Landon Pierce, River Pierce, Robby Tuohy, and Jane Tuohy.

She is preceded in death by her devoted husband of 59 years, George Franklin Virts; five sisters, Nora Marshall, Gracie Gilbreth, Gladys Hardy, Lucy Mary Smith, and Tempest Reed; and two brothers, Coy Peters, and Frank Peters.

A longtime resident of Lovettsville, VA, Junne was born on June 12, 1926 to the late Samuel Luther Peters and Mary Kelly Peters in Franklin County, VA. She graduated from Floyd High School in 1943, a year ahead of schedule. During World War II, Junne worked in a local sewing factory to support the war effort. In 1944, her father purchased a dairy farm, and the family moved to Lovettsville, VA, where she met her husband.

Junne loved spending time with her family and gardening. She was extremely artistic and creative, having skills in oil painting, knitting, crocheting, and a multitude of other crafts. Junne loved to bake, making many birthday cakes for her children and grandchildren, as well as dozens of Christmas cookies each year. She was an avid reader her entire life, with her home filled with the books she loved. Junne loved to travel, having visited every state in the United States. She spent many summers at one of her favorite places, Holden Beach, NC.

She was an active member of the Order of the Eastern Star for many years, holding the position of Worthy Matron.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date.