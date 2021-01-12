Leesburg Council to Consider Capitol Attack Condemnation, Push for LaRock Resignation

The Leesburg Town Council is set to join other local elected bodies and community organizations in formally condemning last week’s attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Councilman Neil Steinberg has proposed a resolution condemning the deadly Jan. 6 riot. The resolution claims the events that day were “part of a larger effort to overturn the results of an objectively free and fair election.”

The resolution goes on to call for the resignation of all elected officials who participated in the events that day, and specifically singles out Del. David LaRock (R-33).

“Mr. LaRock has violated his oath of office by questioning in the face of compelling contrary evidence the validity of the 2020 election results of the State of Virginia and the United States thereby sowing doubts within the minds of many of his constituents. Mr. LaRock continues to advance an entirely debunked narrative of a stolen or rigged election, while every lawsuit and investigation has shown that these have no basis in fact. Mr. LaRock has also attempted to deflect responsibility for the violent events on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol on [Jan. 6] by claiming that it is ‘infiltrators’ or ‘paid actors’ who are to blame, an assertion that the post-event review of security and social media video, as well as the arrests of those who violated the integrity of the Capitol, has to date refuted. Mr. LaRock can no longer be considered to be worthy to hold a seat in the Virginia Legislature, and should tender his resignation, effective immediately,” the resolution said.

The Loudoun Board of Supervisors is set to consider a similar resolution at its Jan. 19 meeting.

In an interview with Loudoun Now Monday, LaRock stated that he has no plans to resign from the seat that he has held since 2014. He characterized calls for his resignation as “political gamesmanship” and “petty political posturing,” and said his participation in the protest on Jan. 6 were part of exercising his First Amendment rights. On his official Facebook page, he has publicly condemned those who forced entry into the Capitol.

Five members of the Town Council—Steinberg, Mayor Kelly Burk, Vice Mayor Marty Martinez and council members Zach Cummings and Ara Bagdasarian—all voiced support during Monday’s work session for placing the resolution before the council for a vote at their meeting tonight.

Deputy Editor Renss Greene contributed to this report.

