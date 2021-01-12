McAuliffe, McClellan Roll Out Loudoun Endorsements

Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe and state Sen. Jennifer McClellan (D-9), two of the candidates competing in the Democratic primary for governor, have announced endorsements from a number of Loudoun leaders.

State Sen. John J. Bell (D-13), Del. David A. Reid (D-32), county Supervisor Kristen C. Umstattd (D-Leesburg), Leesburg Mayor Kelly Burk, and Leesburg councilman Zach Cummings have endorsed McAuliffe’s bid to return to the Executive Mansion in Richmond, the campaign announced Jan. 12. He also has won endorsements from state Sen. Barbara A. Favola (D-31), Del. Kathleen Murphy (D-34) and Del. Karrie K. Delaney (D-67).

McAuliffe was the state’s previous governor before Gov. Ralph Northam. Virginia’s constitution does not limit the number of terms a person can serve as governor, but does not permit consecutive terms.

“I’m honored to have the endorsements of these Loudoun County leaders who have been fighting for bold progress for our families,” McAuliffe stated. “This is a critical moment in our lives and we need to take advantage of this opportunity to deliver a more equitable future for families across Northern Virginia and our entire Commonwealth. We are going to think big and act boldly to give every Virginia child a world-class education and create economic opportunities that lift all Virginians up.”

Meanwhile McLellan, who is running to be the nation’s first black female governor, has announced endorsements from Loudoun County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large), School Board Vice Chairwoman Atoosa Reaser (Algonkian), state Sen. Jennifer B. Boysko (D-86), and Loudoun NAACP President Pastor Michelle Thomas.

“I’ve known Jenn since 2005, and I know that she will always fight for the right causes,” Randall stated. “Sen. McClellan is a forward-thinking and committed leader, who is always thinking about what’s next for Virginia and for her constituents. That’s exactly what Virginia needs for our next governor: A leader with the vision and the values to fight for a better future for families in Loudoun County and across Virginia.”

McAuliffe, McClellan and three other candidates in the primary, former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, Del. Lee Carter and Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, will meet in a series of four debates organized by the Democratic Party of Virginia and announced Tuesday, Jan. 12.

To learn more about the McAuliffe campaign, visitTerryMcAuliffe.com. To learn more about the McClellan campaign, visitJenniferMcClellan.com.

If formerly purple Virginia keeps on its increasingly blue trend, the battle for the Executive Mansion will in practical terms move into the Democratic Party’s primary, as it is in other reliably red or blue states.

McAuliffe, McClellan Roll Out Loudoun Endorsements

Loudoun Now Staff Report

