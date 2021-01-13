December Trial Set for Ashburn Stabbing Case; Defense to Push for Plea Deal

The 18-year-old Ashburn man facing felony charges from a May 2020 stabbing incident could wait in jail until December for a trial in Circuit Court.

Erick Joya-Morales will face a Dec. 6-10 jury trial in Circuit Court for three counts of felony aggravated malicious wounding following a stabbing May 8, 2020 near Blossom Hill Terrace in The Grove at Flynn’s Crossing neighborhood in Ashburn.

In August, Tony Paracha, Joya-Morales’ defense counsel, worked out a plea deal with prosecutors in which they agreed to not prosecute two of the charges and to reduce the remaining charge to felony unlawful wounding; Paracha said Joya-Morales acted in self-defense in two of the three stabbings.

Prosecutors also agreed to push for all of Joya-Morales’ jail time to be suspended if he were to be convicted of that single reduced charge, as long as a Joya-Morales received “extensive” time in the Loudoun Juvenile Detention Center for a separate, unrelated conviction in Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court, Paracha said.

In September, Joya-Morales pled guilty to the reduced charge. But in November, Circuit Court Judge Jeanette Irby rejected the plea deal. Paracha said this week he planned to file a motion requesting the court enforce that previously agreed-to plea deal.

While the December trial is currently set for one count of felony unlawful wounding, Joya-Morales will again be indicted on all three felony aggravated malicious wounding charges in February.

Joya-Morales has been held at the Adult Detention Center since May 2020.