Greenway CEO Hamilton Appointed to Northern Virginia Transportation Alliance Board

Toll Road Investors Partnership II, the owner and operator of the Dulles Greenway, has announced its Chief Executive Officer, Renée Hamilton, was appointed to a two-year term on the Northern Virginia Transportation Alliance Board of Directors, effective Jan. 1.

Hamilton was hired as TRIP II CEO in June 2020 after a 32-year career at the Virginia Department of Transportation, where she served most recently as Deputy District Administrator for Northern Virginia. In her current role at TRIP II, Hamilton is responsible for leading the TRIP II business and management team and overseeing the relationship between the Dulles Greenway and the Commonwealth of Virginia.

During her time at VDOT, Hamilton managed high-level transportation issues and oversaw the maintenance of over 7,800 miles of roadways. She also led the transportation team that brought Amazon’s new headquarters to Northern Virginia, served as executive manager of the Transform I-66 projects, and collaborated on the Silver Line Metro project.Hamilton also served on the National Capital Region Transportation Planning Board at the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments for nine years representing the Commonwealth of Virginia.

“It is an honor to join the Northern Virginia Transportation Alliance Board of Directors,” Hamilton stated. “I look forward to serving the Northern Virginia community in this new role and bringing my experience withregional multi-modal issuesas wecontinue toadvance the Alliance’s mission of improving transportation infrastructure.”

“Renée Hamilton has unparalleled knowledge and experience delivering transportation solutions in Northern Virginia and the entire greater Washington region,” stated Jason Stanford, president of the Northern Virginia Transportation Alliance. “We are extremely honored that she is able serve on the Alliance’s Board of Directors and lend that expertise to our efforts to improve transportation throughout our community.”

The Northern Virginia Transportation Alliance should not be confused with the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority, a major funder of transportation projects in the region. The Alliance is an advocacy and planning organization that has existed for more than 30 years.