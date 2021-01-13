Letter: Watson Jones, Leesburg

Editor: How can we have sports being played in Loudoun County schools and continue to state that the schools are not safe for education?



Currently, the LCPS has indicated that they have a 17.1% positivity rate, and 431 new cases per 100,000 over the past 14 days, which is considered the highest risk, according to the LCPS website. However, according to the LCPS guidelines for a safe return to school the positivity rate must be below 10% and new cases must be under 200 cases per 100,000 over the past 14 days.



The schools are double their own metrics, which means that according to the LCPS’s own guidelines, being in school is unsafe and categorized as the highest risk, yet they have kids in school playing winter sports, even wrestling.



Winter sports are being played, practices for basketball, wrestling, etc., are happening in schools now.



Competitions for these sports are now happening in schools, without masks, and withclose contact. If masks and social distancing is so vital, how can these sports take place without the safety precautions recommended by the CDC? At the same time, kids are not allowed to be in a school where adherence to CDC guidelines would be possible and effective?



Sports are taking priority over education, and this is wrong.



I am all for sports, but how is it reasonable to allow kids to wrestle but prevent them from using the library? If basketball is safe in school, if wrestling is safe for school students, then let kids come back to school, too.



Are the metrics a lie? If the metrics are real, if the LCPS believed its own guidelines then how schools are safe enough for sports?



How is the 17.1% positivity rate is deemed so unsafe that kids can’t be in school, yet safe enough for athletic practice and competition at the very same schools that are closed and not allowing our kids to attend in-person learning because of unsafe metrics?



Can you see the contradiction?



It can’t be both. We can’t have schools that are unsafe for learning but safe enough for in school athletics practices and competition.

Watson Jones, Leesburg