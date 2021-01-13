Loudoun Sheriff’s Office Investigates Attempted 7-Eleven Robbery

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the attempted robbery of a 7-Eleven in the Cascades Plaza shopping center in Sterling on Wednesday morning.

Shortly before 3 a.m. Jan. 13, a man entered the convenience store, located off Cascades Parkway, displayed a handgun and demanded cash, the Sheriff’s Office reported. The clerk attempted to open the register multiple times before the suspect fled.

Deputies learned from an employee at the 7-Eleven store off West Church Road that the same man had attempted to enter that store, but the doors were locked for security reasons.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male, 5-feet, 6-inches tall, weighing about 160 pounds, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black sneakers with white soles, gloves and a mask. Anyone with any information on the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective R. Reed at 703-777-1021. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call Loudoun Crime Solvers at 703-777-1919 or submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app.