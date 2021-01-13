Martinez Reelected as Leesburg’s Vice Mayor

Almost 20 years into his elected service, Leesburg Town Councilman Marty Martinez has been named the town’s vice mayor for a third time.

Martinez received the support of his colleagues Tuesday night during the council’s first business meeting of the year. Nominated by Councilman Neil Steinberg, the vote to appoint Martinez to the post was approved via a 5-2 vote, with council members Suzanne Fox and Kari Nacy dissenting. He was the only council member nominated for the post.

Martinez first joined the Town Council in 2004, and served his first two-year stint as vice mayor from 2004 to 2006. He was re-elected to that post in 2019, so Tuesday’s vote will mean he will likely serve in the role for four years straight. Martinez’s current council term, his fifth, runs through 2022. He is currently the longest-serving member of the Town Council.

As vice mayor, Martinez would be in charge of running Town Council meetings in Mayor Kelly Burk’s absence.

