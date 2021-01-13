Purcellville Police Join Regional Incident Investigation Team

If a Purcellville resident or police officer is again killed or injured in a shootout or other incident, detectives from neighboring police agencies will rush in to uncover the facts.

The Town Council Tuesday night voted to approve a memorandum of understanding allowing the town’s Police Department to join the Northern Virginia Police Chiefs and Sheriffs Committee’s newly formed Critical Incident Response Team. That team will see detectives from 11 member agencies come together to investigate incidents involving the serious injury or death of a police officer and/or civilian, such as shootings, in-custody deaths and officer suicides.

Participating in the initiative are the police departments in Arlington, Fairfax City, Falls Church, Herndon, Leesburg, Manassas City, Manassas Park, the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, Prince William County, Purcellville and Vienna.

If Purcellville Police ever call on the team, detectives from every agency aside from Purcellville will conduct a criminal investigation alongside the Loudoun Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

The team could have proved useful in 2014, when former Purcellville police officer Timothy Hood responded to a suicide call and ended up shooting and killing 17-year-old Christian Alberto Sierra as the teen moved toward Hood with a paring knife.

No criminal charges were filed against Hood, but a five-day civil trial in fall 2019 resulted in a jury finding that his actions were unjustified. The jury ordered him to pay the Sierra family $3.81 million.

