Free COVID-19 Testing Event Jan. 27

Loudoun County has scheduled another free drive-through COVID-19 testing event Wednesday, Jan. 27 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Claude Moore Park in Sterling.

The testing is open to all, with no age or residency requirements and no prescriptions or appointments necessary. A person does not have to exhibit symptoms of COVID-19 in order to be tested. A PCR test—the nasal swab test—will be administered, which tests for the novel coronavirus. No antibody or rapid tests will be offered.

No COVID-19 vaccine will be available at the event.

To help reduce wait times, people who plan to attend the testing event are encouraged to complete a registration form for each person who will be receiving a test prior to arriving at the testing site.

The registration form is required and asks for general demographics and contact information, including name, date of birth, address, phone number and current symptoms, if any. It is available in English and Spanish at loudoun.gov/COVID19testing.

Forms will also be available at the testing site for those who do not have access to a printer or otherwise are unable to complete the forms in advance.

Residents with questions about COVID-19 may call the Loudoun County Health Department’s information line, 703-737-8300, or send an email tohealth@loudoun.gov, or go toloudoun.gov/coronavirus.