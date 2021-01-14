Letter: Paul Siker, Waterford

Editor: I am writing regarding recent calls for Dave LaRock to resign his House of Delegates seat for participating in the Jan. 6 rally in Washington, DC. While we all can agree that the framers of the Constitution deliberately assigned priority to our First Amendment right to assemble and protest peacefully, no one’s political views or post-election disappointment will ever justify the storming of the Capitol, the senseless violence that shocked our nation and the world, or the resulting loss of life. What happened in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 rally, an event that Mr. LaRock promoted and attended, are antithetical to protected speech.

Over the coming weeks, we will again be reminded that words and actions matter. Mr. LaRock’s speech over the past three months has consistently promoted a false narrative that the Presidential Election of 2020 was mired in widespread fraud. On his website, LaRock asserts that citizens are, “very upset and utterly frustrated with what may prove to be the stealing of the presidency.” He adds that these individuals are, “further inflamed by the total neglect of all three branches of government at the state and local levels to their cries for investigation.”

Mr. LaRock is entitled to his opinions, but they don’t obscure the clarity of actual facts. As Mr. LaRock should know, the judiciary, which he asserts has “neglected” citizen cries for an investigation, is the third pillar in our republic. It is distinctly separate from the legislative and executive branches because the framers of the Constitution explicitly feared that people like Mr. LaRock would be unable to control their worst impulses to overturn the actual will of the voting public. Approximately 60 state and federal lawsuits were filed to challenge election results, and not one of them revealed wide-spread fraud in the 2020 election.

To justify his beliefs regarding voter fraud, LaRock recently commented, “The fact that over 100 members of Congress voted to not accept the electors from their own home state, I think because of their own suspicions that allegations of widespread fraud have not adequately been investigated, then I think I’m in good company.” One-hundred members of Congress demonstrating fealty to a man they fear is an inadequate rationale. Comments like these reflect a lack of critical thinking. Heaven forbid that Mr. LaRock ever affiliates with a group that subsequently elects to jump off a bridge together.

When he was elected, Mr. LaRock took an oath of office vowing to support the Constitution of the United States. The oath made no reference to proffering disinformation or promoting myriad conspiracy theories without evidence. If God, Almighty were to appear before Dave LaRock to tell him that the 2020 election was free and fair, I’m convinced Mr. LaRock would respond to the Lord by saying, “You’re either a RINO, or worse – you’re a Democrat.”

While Mr. LaRock wasn’t inside the Capitol on Jan. 6, he was in the periphery, which raises legitimate concerns about his judgment and motivations. While I respect those calling on Mr. LaRock to resign, be assured that he won’t. Instead, residents in District 33 should circle Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, on their calendars. God willing, on that day there will be an electoral reckoning that emphatically removes Mr. LaRock from office. We deserve better.

Paul Siker,Waterford