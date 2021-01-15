2 Electrical House Fires Displace 3 People, 4 Dogs Wednesday

Two structure fires in the Waterford and Lovettsville area Wednesday night displaced three adults and four dogs, and did nearly a million dollars in damages.

Just before 4:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 13, fire and rescue units from Loudoun County and Frederick County, MD were dispatched to a house fire in the 15000 block of Berlin Turnpike in Lovettsville. The 911 caller, an occupant, said there was smoke inside the home coming from an attic vent.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find a two-story single-family home with light smoke showing from the outside, and the occupants located safely outside. Firefighters found a fire in the attic above the kitchen, made access to the ceiling to extinguish the fire and ensure there was no fire extension to the rest of the home.

The Loudoun County Fire Marshal’s Office classified the fire as accidental, due to an overloaded circuit. One adult and one dog were displaced and are staying with family. Damages are estimated at $80,000.

Then, at 5:38 p.m. on Wednesday, as crews were wrapping up working the fire in Lovettsville, fire and rescue units from Loudoun County including Lucketts, Hamilton, Leesburg, Lovettsville, Purcellville, Round Hill, as well as units from Frederick County, MD were dispatched to a house fire in the 15000 block of Clover Hill Road in Waterford.

The initial 911 caller reported that there was “fire from the roof” of a neighboring home on his street. The caller remained on the line, rushing to the residence to alert the occupants to the fire and to warning them to evacuate.

Firefighters arrived to find a large, two-story single-family dwelling with heavy fire through the roof. Crews were met outside by the occupants, who had safely evacuated. Firefighters entered with hoselines and began attacking the fire on the second floor as additional crews opened up ceilings to access the fire in the attic.

Firefighters quickly brought the fire under control.

The Loudoun County Fire Marshal’s Office investigation classified the fire as accidental, due to an electrical malfunction in the attic. Two adults and three dogs are displaced and staying with family in the area. Damages are estimated at $900,000.