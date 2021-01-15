Arts Group Seeks Proposals for Neersville Mural

Anne Weshinskeyand Arni Gudmundsson are on a mission to bring public art to Loudoun’s northwest corner. The couple who brought us the popular Wayside Wondercabinet drive-in art installation at Neersville’s former fire hall last spring are now seeking artists to create a mural in the same location.

Weshinskey’s V4L arts initiative has issued a call for proposals for a mural on the front of the Neersville Community Center, also known as the Between the Hills Community Center, where their art space occupies a former firetruck bay. The contest is open to artists 18 and over from Loudoun and neighboring jurisdictions with a $500 prize for the artist or collective selected. Weshinskey says organizers are encouraging emerging artists from underrepresented communities to apply.

Deadline for submissions is Sunday, March 7.

For more information, go to v4larts.com/mural-design-contest.