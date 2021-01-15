Business Organizations Unite for #LoveLoudounFood Social Media Campaign

People who order from local restaurants and post about it with the hashtag #LoveLoudounFood on Instagram could get the next meal for free—and also play an important part in helping those businesses stay afloat.

Prizes include a family meal for six on Super Bowl Sunday, a dinner for two on Valentine’s Day and a family meal for six on St. Patrick’s Day.

The three Loudoun County organizations behind the Loudoun Is Ready initiative are launching a new chapter to the program to support the restaurant industry as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact local businesses.

Visit Loudoun, Loudoun Economic Development and the Loudoun Chamber of Commerce this week announced the launch of the “#LoveLoudounFood Restaurant Sweepstakes,” a social media campaign aimed at driving business to local restaurants throughout the winter.

The new initiative, which will run through mid-March, encourages people to dine in or order out from their favorite Loudoun restaurant and post a picture of their meal on Instagram with the hashtag #LoveLoudounFood. People who do that and also tag and follow the restaurant they order from will have a chance to win one of three dining experiences from a local eatery.

“Restaurants are a key part of our hospitality industry and we know they have taken a significant hit during the pandemic,” said Visit Loudoun President & CEO Beth Erickson. “We wanted to create a campaign that not only makes cash registers ring, but also encourages people to become ambassadors for their favorite restaurants by posting photos of the meals and places they love.”

Each social media post using #LoveLoudounFood is considered an entry, so the more people frequent local restaurants, the more entries they can submit.

“From the jobs they create and the tax dollars they generate, to the many donations they have made to fundraisers for local nonprofits, schools and youth sports, Loudoun’s restaurants have always been there for our community,” said Loudoun Chamber President Tony Howard. “Now it is time for our community to be there for Loudoun’s restaurants. And by participating in the #LoveLoudounFood campaign, we help guarantee our favorite eateries will remain there for us, for a long time to come.”

Details about the campaign can be found on the Loudoun Is Ready website atbiz.loudoun.gov/loudoun-is-ready-restaurant. Loudoun Is Ready showcases Loudoun businesses that have pledged to follow the latest safety guidelines outlined by the Virginia Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The website also features a Restaurant Randomizer that will suggest a place to dine.

“Dozens of Loudoun restaurants, representing every town and corner of the county, offering cuisine from all over the world, have taken the ‘Loudoun Is Ready’ pledge to follow the latest health guidelines. Leveraging takeout, curbside pickup and outdoor seating, these resilient businesses have pivoted their operations to better align with your safety,” said Loudoun Economic Development Executive Director Buddy Rizer. “If you have the means to do so, now is the time to financially support the Loudoun restaurants that you love.”