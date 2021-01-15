Economic Development Sponsors 15 Mentoring Scholarships

Loudoun County small business owners are encouraged to apply for the upcoming cohort of the FireUp Business Mentoring and Coaching Program, an initiative designed to set businesses up for success in the digital era.

The open application period runs Jan. 12-26, and applications will be considered in the order that they are submitted online. Learn more and apply at grants.ureeka.biz/fireup-program.

The cohort brings together businesses from the region in partnership with the counties of Loudoun, Prince William, and Fairfax, the City of Alexandria and the Community Foundation for Northern Virginia. The program is operated by Ureeka, an online community of entrepreneurs providing resources tailored to female and minority-owned small businesses.

Participants in the program will gain access to expertise in business strategy, marketing and finance which may not typically be available to businesses of this size. The cohort encourages business owners to build a network of peers and coaches that will help fuel their growth and create an ongoing support structure. Of those who have completed this program in the past, 80% see at least 50% revenue growth.

Learn more and apply at grants.ureeka.biz/fireup-program.