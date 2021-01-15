Loudoun Health Department Launches Online Vaccine Pre-Screening

With the range of people eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine now expanded to include everyone 65 and older, Loudoun County is now requiring all requests for vaccines to go through an online pre-screening survey at surveymonkey.com/r/LoudounCOVIDVaccinePrescreen.

Requests for vaccine will no longer be accepted by email. Only those who do not have access to the internet should call the Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline, the Health Department announced this morning.

And with vaccine supplies limited, the Health Department is only taking names of those seeking vaccination; they will be contacted later with an appointment as additional vaccine supplies arrive in Loudoun.

The Health Department is accepting requests for vaccination only from people who are in the Phase 1a and Phase 1b vaccination priority groups.

This week, people aged 65 and over and adults 18 and over with high-risk medical conditions were added to Phase 1b. This population is prioritized to receive vaccine at the same group that includes educators, public safety workers, living in correctional facilities and homeless shelters and other front-line essential workers.

The Moderna vaccine is the only one approved for people age 18 and up. That is the vaccine being administered by Loudoun’s Health Department so screening surveys from people 18 and up are being accepted there.

Essential Workers

As required by the Virginia Department of Health, front line essential workers are prioritized among themselves for vaccination, in order from first to last:

Police, fire and hazmat workers Corrections and homeless shelter workers Childcare/K-12 teachers/staff Food and agriculture workers Manufacturing workers Grocery store workers Public transit workers Mail carriers (USPS and private) Officials needed to maintain continuity of government

The Health Department is coordinating special vaccination events for law enforcement, fire and hazmat, corrections and homeless shelter workers, public schools employees, and local government workers. There is no need for people working in these sectors to contact the Health Department to schedule appointments.

How to Get the Vaccine

Many members of the Phase 1a and 1b priority groups may be enrolled for vaccination by their employers, which is the most efficient way of getting signed up. Employers, members of the 1a and 1b groups who have not been contacted by their employers, residents over the age of 65, and adults with high-risk medical conditions can begin the process for scheduling and appointment by contacting the Loudoun County Health Department in one of two ways.

First, by completing an online pre-screening survey at surveymonkey.com/r/LoudounCOVIDVaccinePrescreen, which is the fastest and most efficient way to get an appointment. The form verifies eligibility and collects contact information.

After submitting the form, the Health Department warns it may be days or weeks before receiving a response because of the limited vaccine supplies. As more vaccine arrives in Loudoun, additional appointments will be made and those who have submitted the online pre-screening survey will be offered vaccination appointments in priority order.

Those without access to the internet, may call Loudoun County’s COVID-19 information line at 703-737-8300 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. There have been waits reported to reach an operator.

The Health Department is no longer accepting emails to request vaccination appointments.

The Health Department is coordinating the expansion of vaccination opportunities to include other providers in the community, including employer-based clinics, doctors’ offices and health care providers, and local pharmacies. As vaccine supplies in Loudoun increase and more and more providers offer vaccine, Loudoun County ultimately will not be the primary provider of the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the state health department, there have been 9,696 Loudoun vaccinations as of today. A total of 719 shots were administered yesterday.