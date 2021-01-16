KKK Propaganda Distributed on MLK Weekend

Leesburg Police and the Loudoun Sheriff’s Office are investigating several incidents involving propaganda fliers being distributed by individuals claiming to be Ku Klux Klan members, on the Saturday before Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

On the morning of Saturday, Jan. 16, the Leesburg Police Department began receiving reports of suspicious fliers found outside of homes on the east side of town. Meanwhile the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office also received reports of KKK propaganda fliers found in the driveways of several homes along Hampshire Station Drive in Sterling.

The preliminary investigation in Leesburg revealed that the fliers were most likely distributed due to the close proximity of the day the nation honors the legacy of King’s birthday, and also the close proximity of the presidential inauguration.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the fliers were in plastic bags and weighed down with birdseed, and were similar to fliers distributed in the region in the past.

Both departments concluded that the material appears to have been distributed randomly and was not specifically targeting any particular individuals. Detectives will work with local, state, and federal partners to identify any potential threats to the community.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone with information about these cases, or with possible surveillance video, to call Detective Pickrell at 703-777-1021. Tips can also be submitted through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app.

Residents can report suspicious activity to the Leesburg Police Department 24/7 on the non-emergency dispatch line at 703-771-4500. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the Leesburg Crime Line at 703-443-TIPS (8477).