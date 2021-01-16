Letter: Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Sterling

Editor: On Jan. 6, 2021, we witnessed in horror and sadness as a mob, incited by the President of the United States, violently attacked the foundation of our democracy. We mourn the loss of life. We are sickened by the tyrannical assault on our institutions of law and justice. We are saddened by law enforcement’s unequal treatment of the insurrectionists and peaceful citizens protesting for racial justice. We are saddened that white nationalists attempted an insurrection to overturn the result of a legally carried out election.

This attack struck against the core of our Unitarian Universalists principles.

•“Justice, equity and compassion in human relations,”

•“The right of conscience and the use of the democratic process within our congregations and in society at large,” and

•“The goal of world community with peace, liberty, and justice for all.”

We call upon our religious partners of all denominations to speak out against this atrocity and demand accountability and justice. We pray for a smooth nonviolent transfer of presidential power from President Trump to President Biden on Jan. 20, 2021..

The Board of Trustees of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Sterling