Edwards, Maddox Among Noteworthy Appointments by Leesburg Council

The longtime former head of the town’s Economic Development Department and a former Town Council member are among the many Leesburg residents newly appointed to a town board or commission.

Last week, the Town Council unanimously approved a series of appointments to its advisory boards and commissions, primarily from its three newest members, along with recently re-elected Mayor Kelly Burk.

Marantha Edwards, a longtime former staff member of the town’s Economic Development Department and its director for her last decade at Town Hall, was nominated by Councilman Ara Bagdasarian for appointment to the town’s Economic Development Commission. Also joining the EDC is Patrick Williams, the owner and operator of Westpark Advisors, LLC, a service disabled veteran-owned small business. Williams was nominated by Councilwoman Kari Nacy. Burk nominated Brittany Youkers, a senior consultant and project manager for Suntiva, for re-appointment.

Joining the Diversity Commission is Vanessa Maddox, who served on the Town Council from November 2017 to December 2018. Maddox, who upon her election became the first Black woman to serve on the Town Council, was appointed to the commission by Bagdasarian. Joining Maddox are Devon Carter (appointee of Councilman Zach Cummings), Dana Kunzelman (Nacy), and Mary Randolph, who was re-appointed by Burk.

Alhough the council is considering changes to the oversight and make-up of the Airport Commission, the four council members who took their seats Jan. 1 all put forward appointments. They include two returning members, Lindsay Arrington (Burk) and Tom Toth (Nacy), and new members Sybille Miller (Bagdasarian), and Daniel Duenkel (Cummings).

Adrian Mattina (Cummings) will join the Thomas Balch Library Advisory Commission, along with returning members Russ Woolard (Burk), Mary Pellicano (Bagdasarian), and Martha Schonberger (Nacy).

The Board of Architectural Review, which considers design applications in the Old & Historic District, is set to gain two new members: civil engineer Donald Scheuerman (Bagdasarian) and Erin Nicholson (Cummings), whose career is in commercial property management. Julie Pastor (Burk) has been nominated for re-appointment.

The Commission on Public Art looks to gain some more expertise. Kareem McCullough, the director of guitar and orchestra for Loudoun County Public Schools, was nominated by Bagdasarian. Cummings nominated visual artist Kim Kim. Jeanette Ward (Burk) and Elizabeth Ransom (Nacy) have been nominated for re-appointment.

The Environmental Advisory Commission had a total of six appointments to fill some vacancies. Reappointed to the commission were Jennifer Chu (Burk), Paul Sheaffer (Councilwoman Suzanne Fox), Kohler Bradford (Bagdasarian), and Maria Bergheim (Nacy). New to the EAC are Martha Jones (Vice Mayor Marty Martinez) and Julie Bolthouse (Cummings).

Brody McCray (Bagdasarian) and Rachel Hart (Nacy) were reappointed to the Parks & Recreation Commission, with new members Todd Cimino-Johnson (Burk) and Kristen Shabanowitz (Cummings) joining them.

Three town residents were appointed to the Standing Residential Traffic Committee—Sandy Grossman (Burk), Raymond Jones (Bagdasarian), and Michael Vella (Nacy).

Peter Hill (Burk) and Aaron Nadler (Bagdasarian) were reappointed to the Technology and Communications Commission, while Katherine Johnson (Cummings) and Rick Jackson (Nacy) are new members.

Finally, three new members are joining the Tree Commission. They are Elizbeth Welch (Burk), Philip Marshall (Bagdasarian), and Thomas Adams (Cummings). Earl Hower was reappointed by Nacy.

