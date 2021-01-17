Letter: Jorge Rivera, Purcellville

Editor: Supervisor Juli Briskman is a hypocrite. She is also a disgrace to our county government. Delegate Dave LaRock is not doing well for himself either.

Multiple politicians, including Briskman, are calling for LaRock to resign for spreading “misinformation” about the 2020 presidential election. They claim the “misinformation” led to the “violent mob” at the U.S. Capitol building last week. LaRock has attended a few of those protests.

LaRocks spreading of information pertaining to the possible stealing of votes is his right to free speech, because it is not misinformation, it is a question being raised. Don’t agree with that statement, but LaRock is not actively inciting violence. Is he raising that question incorrectly? There is no correct or incorrect way to do this. He is just on the wrong side of history.

Now let us take a look at Briskman.

Perhaps people forgot, are unconcerned by, or would like to downplay the fact that Briskman flipped off President Trump’s motorcade as it left the Trump National Golf Club in 2017. It’s really not a big deal. In fact, it’s freedom of speech. But a majority of Loudoun residents reject the fact that Briskman’s actions were distasteful … if not disgraceful. In turning their heads to Briskman’s action, they voted her into office, where she is one of nine votes that are used to shape the county’s future.

Briskman wrote that LaRock “blatantly demonstrated that he is unfit to represent Loudoun County with integrity.” OK, but what about you, Ms. Briskman? Do you feel that you are fit to represent the county with integrity? Is the gesture you displayed three years ago a sign of that integrity? Chair Phyllis Randall, why don’t you comment on this?

Consider LaRock a disgrace, but consider Briskman the same. They both exercised their freedom of speech. But in one case, that freedom of speech is on the wrong side of history and will be censored. American freedoms are in jeopardy. They are being outright taken.

Jorge Rivera, Purcellville