100WomenStrong Tops $570,000 in COVID-19 Relief

100WomenStrong capped off its 2020 funding with another round of donations designed to help keepLoudoun’s most vulnerable community members housed.

The philanthropic group last month made donations of $10,000to American Legion Post 2001, $12,000 toLoudoun Cares, and $20,000 to St. Gabriel’s Episcopal Church, closing 2020 with total donations of$570,455, including the purchase and distribution of $25,000 worth of PPE for first responders early in the pandemic and the creation of the Pay it Forward direct assistance loan program with $50,000 to Northern Virginia Family Service to help area residents cover basic expenses.

“When it became clear that Loudoun nonprofits were going to have to cancel fundraising events and that other traditional fundraising efforts were being affected by the COVID pandemic, we pivoted our funding approach to help keep them open and operating,” said Grants ChairwomanStephanie Place. “We worked diligently to keep a pulse on the urgent needs of our county’s nonprofit needs and carefully vetted requests, starting monthly rounds of funding in late spring of 2020.

“As we have shared, we were very impressed with how our nonprofits all looked out for each other and only asked for what was really needed in order to be sure that other organizations also had access to funding,” Place continued. “Given how hard it was for everyone last year, this was very admirable and reinforced how so many Loudoun County nonprofit organizations put the needs of their clients and the community first.”

During 2020, 100WomenStrongdisbursed 55 grants to nonprofit organizations that serve Loudoun County. Membersplan to continue with COVID funding through the first half of 2021 and will reassess its approach as the COVID vaccine becomes more widely available.

For more information about eligibility requirements and an application for the Pay it Forward Loan Program, go to the Northern Virginia Family Service website at nvfs.org/payitforwardapp.