Glory DC Readies for March 13 Home Opener

Loudoun County’s new Major League Rugby team, Old Glory DC, has taken the “Loudoun Is Ready” pledge, committing to fan, player, and staff health and well-being ahead of its planned eight home games at Segra Field in 2021.

The pledge, taken in partnership with Loudoun Economic Development, is designed to reinforce the team’s commitment to COVID-19 preventative measures outlined by the CDC and Virginia Department of Health.

“We’re thrilled to be a new part of the Loudoun County community,” stated Old Glory Chairman Chris Dunlavey. “Like the county, we believe in putting the health and safety of our supporters, neighbors and business partners first. So, this was an easy pledge to make.”

“We are excited to welcome Old Glory DC home to Loudoun County, and salute their integration into our community. In doing so, they become the first professional rugby team to play a game in Loudoun, furthering our growth as a sporting destination,” stated Loudoun Economic Development Executive Director Buddy Rizer. “We commend the organization for taking the ‘Loudoun Is Ready’ pledge and prioritizing preventative safety measures.”

Old Glory DC competes in Major League Rugby’s Eastern Conference against teams from Atlanta, New England, New Orleans, New York and Toronto, and plays games against Western Conference teams Austin, Houston, San Diego, Seattle and Utah.

The 2021 season kicks off at Segra Field on March 13, with season tickets available. After 18 weeks of regular season action and two weeks of playoffs, the season concludes with the Major League Rugby Championship Final in August.

Learn more about the pledge at LoudounIsReady.com, and about the team at OldGloryDC.com.