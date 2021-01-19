Loudoun, Winchester NAACP Push for LaRock’s Ouster

The leaders of the Loudoun and Winchester Area chapters of the NAACP this morning worked to turn up the heat on efforts to push Del. Dave LaRock (R-33) from office for his participation in the Jan. 6 rally for President Trump in Washington, DC, which led to a violent insurrection.

A group of NAACP representatives gathered in front of the Loudoun County Government Center in Leesburg to denounce LaRock’s words and actions leading up to that rally, the deadly riot that followed, and his defense of those actions since then. They were joined by two members of the Board of Supervisors, Vice Chairman Koran Saines (D-Sterling) and Juli Briskman (D-Algonkian), who are pushing tonight for a formal resolution calling for LaRock to resign the seat he has held since 2014.

Mike Fasion, president of the NAACP’s Winchester Chapter, said LaRock’s conduct is “unbecoming of a delegate.”

“We are not satisfied that his committee assignments were stripped. We will not be satisfied until Dave LaRock resigns. We will not be satisfied until we have delegates that will fight for inclusive communities, that will fight for all people, that will fight for all places, that will bring equity to our communities,” Fasion said.

Pastor Michelle Thomas, president of the NAACP’s Loudoun Chapter, charged that LaRock had violated his oath to uphold the federal and state constitutions by supporting insurrectionists and advocating the nullification of the elections results.

“We have a problem with David LaRock. His leadership is not just unbecoming, it’s dangerous,” Thomas said. “He should not be allowed to access the state capitol. He is a national security risk. He must be should be removed.”

Representatives of the NAACP’s Winchester Area and Loudoun County chapters gather in front of the County Government Center to call for Del. Dave Larock (R-33) to resign or be removed for his words and actions associated with the Jan. 6 rally in Washington DC.

While LaRock’s critics agree it was unlikely the four-term delegate would resign, they called on the General Assembly leadership to expel him and vowed to put pressure on his major campaign donors.

Past Loudoun NAACP President Phillip Thompson said LaRock’s action were unforgivable.

“This guy is a traitor. He is a traitor to this country,” Thompson said. “As a Marine, that can’t be forgiven.”

“We’re going to do all we can to go after the people who support him, give him money, give him shelter—to make them feel uncomfortable. They are dealing with a racist and a traitor to the United States of America,” Thompson said.

Thomas also addressed the controversy stirred by statement LaRock released last week in which he urged county leaders to focus on “the needs of the colored community” rather than waste their time and money attacking him.

“He went all the way back to the segregationist word of “colored,” she said, pointing to its use in the Jim Crow era when signs pointed to colored water fountains and colored restrooms. She said the use of the word was “a dog whistle to his white supremacist friends.”

“We have overcome. We’ve overcome that type of racism … and guess what, we’re not turning back. We’ve come too far,” she said.