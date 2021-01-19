VDOT Begins Rehab of Historic Lovettsville-Area Bridge

The Virginia Department of Transportation this week began a $5.6 million rehabilitation project on the historic John G. Lewis Memorial Bridge on Featherbed Lane, located about four miles southeast of Lovettsville.

Work to the 132-year-old bridge includes the installation of the existing truss above a new steel beam and timber deck bridge, the addition of a new bridge pier and the upgrade of the bridge railings. Crews will spend the next few months performing the work and will use 200,000 pounds of structural steel, 320 linear-feet of guardrail and 9,000 board feet of 5.125-inch glulam timber, according to plan sheets.

A months-long detour begins this week. Traffic between Milltown Road and Loyalty Road will be detoured along Milltown Road, Lovettsville Road, Taylorstown Road and Loyalty Road back toFeatherbedLane until fall. Residents, visitors, delivery drivers and others needing to reach properties alongFeatherbedLane will be able to do so, but traffic will be stopped at the bridge on either side, VDOT announced.

Variety Iron Works constructed the bridge in 1889 over Goose Creek on the Leesburg & Alexandria Turnpike, now Rt. 7. It was moved to its current location in 1932. Although it was previously able to handle 15 tons, that rating was reduced to 3 tons in 2013 because of its aging condition. It now sees an average of 60 vehicles cross it daily.

The bridge was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1974.

Learn more about the rehabilitation project here.

