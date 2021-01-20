Fire Marshal’s Office Seeks Information on Suspected Sterling Arsons

The Loudoun County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating two recent arson fires in the Sterling area and is requesting any video or photos from either incident.

The most recent fire was reported 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15. Crews from Sterling, Ashburn, Kincora, Moorefield, and Fairfax County, responded to the location at 45781 Maries Road in Sterling. That fire engulfed a barn that had been used for storage before being abandoned. According to the report, the fire included an explosion caused by some of the abandoned items in the barn.

The barn location was adjacent to the site of another structure fire on Jan. 10.

Both fires have been classified as incendiary or arson by the Fire Marshal’s Office.

Suspects have been identified and interviewed, but the investigation is on-going.

Anyone with video or pictures of either fire are asked to contact the Fire Marshal’s Office at 703-737-8600 or via email atDutyFM@Loudoun.gov.