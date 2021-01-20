Loudoun Board Donates $10K for Wounded Deputy’s Recovery

County supervisors have voted to donate $10,000 to the Loudoun First Responders Foundation, asking the organization to use the money to support the long-term recovery of Loudoun County Sheriff’s Deputy Camron Gentry.

Gentry and two Walmart loss prevention officers were shot as they sought to detain a man at the Sterling Walmart Jan. 2. Police pursued a suspect down Rt. 28 into Fairfax County before being arresting him on Pennsboro Drive in Chantilly after a nearly two-hour search. Steven E. Thodos has been arraigned in General District Court on 11 felony charges.

The two Walmart employees have both been released from the hospital, but according to the latest updates from a GoFundMe page supporting his recovery, Gentry remains hospitalized undergoing physical therapy, with extensive additional surgeries still planned.

As of Wednesday, that GoFundMe raising money to support Gentry’s recovery has collected $112,906. The fundraising goal, originally $25,000, has been raised to $125,000 as donations have poured in.

The fundraising page was launched by the Loudoun Dulles Fraternal Order of Police.

“Camron is humbled by all the prayers, well wishes, supportive Friends, Family, and His Loudoun Family too,” the page reports. “As well as the outpouring of concern from the Public. People he’s never met from all over the Country.”

“I realize it’s county taxpayer money, I do, and I realized this can’t happen all the time, but there are times I think exceptions should be made, and for me, this is one of those exceptions,” said Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large).

The donation may have opened the door to future donations to help wounded deputies.

“Hopefully this doesn’t happen so frequently that it becomes a regular thing that we have to do, but it’s just something for us to just kind of consider, maybe in the future if this happens, you know, as just kind of a practice going forward,” said Supervisor Matthew F. Letourneau (R-Dulles). Other supervisors agreed.

Supervisors approved that donation 8-0-1, with Supervisor Tony R. Buffington (R-Blue Ridge) absent.