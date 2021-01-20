Prosecutors Drop Charge for 4th Suspect in Hotel Stabbing

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Kimberly Phillips today agreed not to prosecute Nicole Robinson’s felony aggravated malicious wounding charge related to a stabbing five months ago.

Robinson, 27, was the fourth suspect involved in the Sept. 1, 2020 stabbing of Lawrence Terry Charles at the Hyatt Place Hotel on Ridgetop Circle in Sterling. That night, Robinson and Daren Burr, James Burr and Tyrell Jefferson were seen on security footage “quickly exiting the hotel,” according to an affidavit filed by Sheriff’s Office Det. Sean McCormack, as Charles was left in a hallway bleeding out.

Case documents indicate that Robinson’s felony charge was dropped because she has cooperated with the investigation.

According to McCormack’s affidavit, Charles was talking with Robinson in his hotel room before he stepped out to get ice. On his walk to the ice machine, Charles told the detective, he was stabbed five times by at least two of the men and was taken to the hospital and placed on a ventilator. McCormack said Charles told him that $700 was missing from his hotel room following the attack.

Jefferson and both Burrs were charged with felony aggravated malicious wounding and felony malicious wounding by a mob. Jefferson faces a March 8-16 jury trial, James Burr faces a March 31 to April 6 jury trial and Daren Burr faces an April 19-27 jury trial.