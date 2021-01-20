School Board Selects Firm for Superintendent Search

The Loudoun County School Board has selected the firm of Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates of Schaumburg, IL to lead the national search for the next superintendent.

Eric Williams stepped down as superintendent Jan. 6 after taking a job leading a Houston, TX area school division.Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources and Talent Development Scott A. Ziegler was tapped to serve as the interim superintendent.

The process of selecting a replacement is expected to gear up in February, withcommunity focus groups designed to gain input on the desired qualities of the superintendent before building a list of candidates for the board to consider.

The focus groups, to be conducted virtually, will include staff members, parents, students, elected officials, business leaders, and community members. Also planned is an online survey that will be available to the public through the division’s website.

“Hiring the right leader for Loudoun County Public Schools is the most critical responsibility of the School Board,” Chairwoman Brenda Sheridan said in the announcement of the contract. “The Board is confident that HYA has the experience and track record of success to identify and place a strong, long-term leader in charge of Loudoun County Public Schools. We are committed to working with HYA to ensure the opinions of all of our stakeholders are considered in choosing the district’s next leader.”

HYA is an executive search firm with a special focus on assisting with the hiring of superintendents, having contracted with more than 1,400 school boards across the country.