Hillsboro Mayor, 5 Council Members Sworn in for 2-Year Terms

Incumbent Hillsboro Mayor Roger Vance and five Town Council members were sworn into their positions Tuesday night.

The Nov. 3 town election saw Vance re-elected to serve a ninth two-year term; Vice Mayor Amy Marasco re-elected to serve her seventh two-year term; Stephen Moskal, Laney Oxman and Claudia Forbes re-elected to serve their second two-year terms; and newcomer Lisa Franke elected for a first time.

All six were elected via write-in ballots, the way residents have historically elected their town leaders.