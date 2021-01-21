Letter: Patti Hidalgo Menders, Loudoun County Republican Women’s Club

Editor: Wendy Gooditis was elected to represent the people of 10th House District, but for some reason, she is more concerned about personally targeting the delegate selected by the people of the 33rd District.

Here in the 10thDistrict, we are in the midst of a pandemic and we are hurting financially, emotionally, mentally and physically. Over the course of the pandemic, she has not returned calls from those of us who have struggled to get welfare assistances. She has advocated for our children to not be in school, which has had a drastic effect on their mental health. Seeing our children mentally distressed has caused our own mental hardship and has placed us under tremendous financial stress. Her advocacy for the shutdown has forced us out of work, which has created more mental and financial adversity.

Now as the General Assembly session kicks off, she has realized that the voters of the 10thDistrict are starting to realize that her interest do not align with ours. Rather than apologize and change course to ensure that our children are in school, that we are able to work and those of us who are unemployed are able to get assistance, she’s has created a smoke and mirror by targeting Delegate LaRock to distract us from her own lack of apathy.

In closing, I know my fellow constituents across the 10thDistrict are not going to be fooled by these tactics and in November, we will remember them and retire her.

Patti Hidalgo Menders, President

Loudoun County Republican Women’s Club