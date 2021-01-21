Purcellville Council Solicits Bids for Pullen House Purchase

The Purcellville Town Council voted last week to direct the town staff to prepare a solicitation seeking bids from parties interested in buying the Pullen House property.

According to the council’s motion, the lowest offer the town will consider is $330,000, although the town staff was directed to consult with real estate professionals to determine if that minimum should be raised. Town Manager David Mekarski said the town staff would brief the council on those talks before the council takes a vote to amend the minimum bid.

According to a staff report, the town purchased the property, which includes two parcels totaling 0.51 acres adjacent to the Fireman’s Field complex, for $175,000 in January 2011. Since then, the Town Council has discussed the condition of the house and the question of what to do with the property on multiple occasions.

The county’s assessment for the property is $264,300.